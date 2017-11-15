Menu
After a recent medical scare, model Chrissy Teigen revealed that she nearly lost one of the beloved fur babies she calls family, reported Page Six.


On Sunday night, she shared on Twitter that she had taken”old man bulldog Puddy” on an emergency visit to the vet. She asked her 8.4 million followers to wish him well, saying, “Please send him happy doggy thoughts 😦 my first born baby.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, Teigen responded to a concerned fan with an update on Puddy’s condition.

“Heart failure but he is stable at the moment,” she tweeted. “Not sleeping tonight that’s for sure. Thank you.”

Since then, Chrissy’s beloved pet has returned home. Teigen documented the adorable reunion between the bulldog and her toddler daughter, Luna, on video.

“My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you,” the 31-year-old tweeted.

Unfortunately, her “first born” isn’t completely over the hump: Puddy apparently has a heart tumor.

“…He’s basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving,” Teigen tweeted in part about her and husband John Legend’s pet.

In addition to hundreds of well wishes, fellow dog lovers tweeted the “Lip Sync Battle” host pictures of their own delightful pups in an effort to cheer Teigen up.

Puddy the bulldog is one of four dogs the famous couple share. They are also parents to two French bulldogs, Penny and Pippa — who has her own Twitter account — and another recently adopted English bulldog, Pepper.

Power nap bulldog party!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

We wish Puddy a quick recovery!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
