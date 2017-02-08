A memoir by Judy Garland’s ex-husband contains shocking revelations about the “Wizard of Oz” munchkins

According to a new memoir by one of the late Judy Garland’s ex-husbands, some of the Wizard of Oz’s most lovable characters weren’t so nice in real life.

In his posthumous memoir, “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland,” Sid Luft, who was married to Garland for thirteen years, the actors who played Munchkinland’s munchkins repeatedly molested the actress, frequently reaching up her dress during the filming of the movie.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress…The men were 40 or more years old,” wrote Luft, who died in 2005. “They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.”





During her life, Garland, how played Dorothy in the film, hinted at the munchkins’ bad behavior, calling them alcoholics in a 1967 interview with Jack Paar.

“They were little drunks … They got smashed every night, and the police used to scoop them up in butterfly nets,” she said.

Luft and Garland married in 1952 and had a daughter Lorna and son Joey before divorcing in 1965. Garland married four more times before dying at age 47 from an overdose of pills. In his memoir, Luft also discusses Garland’s struggle with drugs, their marriage and how they met and developed a relationship.

