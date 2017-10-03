A-Rod’s daughters love their dad even more now that he’s dating J.Lo

It’s unclear who loves Jennifer Lopez more: Alex Rodriguez, or his daughters, Natasha and Ella.

On Monday night, the baseball super star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to discuss his new blended family with the singer.

Dinner with my girls. #CoconutGrove #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

“My daughters think of Dad as a hero now for the first time. It’s amazing,” he said. “They think they went to Heaven, and now they’re hanging out with Jennifer backstage. They’re dancing. They’re singing with her.”

Rodriguez also said that his regular FaceTime conversations with his daughters have changed and become more frequent since he started dating Lopez.





“It’s funny because when I pick up the phone, and I could be anywhere, they call. I answer. I’m like, ‘Hi, Tashi, hi Ella,’ and I can see them. They’re like, ‘Hey Daddy,’ and they’re looking around behind me. And I’m like, ‘Hi honey, how was school?’ And they’re like, ‘Uh, Dad, yeah it was great. Where’s Jennifer?’ And I say, ‘Oh, no, she went to the set already, honey, she’s working.’ ‘Oh, okay, Dad, I’ll call you later. Bye. I love you,'” he said.

Apparently, the host was also more interested in Rodriguez’s love life instead of his accomplishments as an athlete.

“All of your accomplishments on the field pale in comparison to dating Jennifer Lopez,” Kimmel joked. “They should clear out a special wing of the Hall of Fame for that—for that alone.”