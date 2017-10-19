A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting received a special message from her idol

Miley Cyrus took a moment to reach out to one of her biggest fans in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting.

Cyrus contacted Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah with a sweet video shown to her on Tuesday, according to ABC 7.

“Hi Katrina, this is Miley,” Cyrus said. “I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me from so many friends, some contestants on ‘The Voice.’”

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

“They said that you’re a huge fan, and I just wanted you to know that I’m thinking about you all the time,” Cyrus continued. “Sending all good, healing and peaceful vibes to you, all your family and your friends. I hope you’ll feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be on my mind and on my heart. See ya!”

Hannah, who was injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, watched the video from her hospital room while wearing a neck brace. She was shot once in the shoulder and once in the neck when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd below from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Her father is hopeful that she’ll fully recover.

Elex Michaelson, a reporter for ABC 7, said that Cyrus sent the message after seeing previous coverage of Hannah’s recovery. Hannah is now back in California with her family.