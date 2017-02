Music icon Whitney Houston passed away February 11, 2012.

To honor her influence and artistry, pop star Ciara shared a tribute of her own.

The video, shared to Instagram, shows the pregnant wife to Russell Wilson dancing in the kitchen, singing into spatulas, and perfectly executing choreography.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

“#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me!” she writes, and credits the choreographer and filmer.

We miss Whitney too.

