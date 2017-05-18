ABC rolls out a big bonus to “Dancing With the Stars” fans for the 2017-18 season

ABC has announced their 2017-2018 schedule, and “Dancing With the Stars” fans will see the show’s first spinoff: “Dancing With the Stars Junior.”

RELATED: These two dances earned Simone Biles perfect scores on “DWTS” but it wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition

The spin-off, the first for the popular show, will pair the children of celebrities and child celebrities with trained junior ballroom dancers to orchestrate routines and perform in front of a panel of judges. “Junior” replaces one season of the real thing; ABC will only air one season of “Dancing With the Stars.”





Names of the panel judges have not been released yet, but ABC promises that they’ll be “renowned ballroom experts.”

A source in the television industry says ABC reshuffled “Dancing With the Stars” to bring in younger audiences. How young? TV Guide reports that they could be as young as twelve, per National Dance Council of America rules.

You’ll be able to tune in to “Dancing With the Stars Junior” in Spring 2018.