According to Andy Cohen, this is exactly what Ryan Seacrest needs to know about his “Live!” co-star Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen offered a word of advice to Ryan Seacrest.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Cohen shared his best advice for working with Ripa.

“I think he should not underestimate how smart she is,” Cohen said. “I just don’t think he should underestimate her in any way.”

He continued, “She’s smart. She’s been doing that show for a long time. She’s a business woman, a great mom, and just don’t underestimate her.”

RELATED: Richard Simmons is rumored to be taking major legal action in order to protect his privacy





At one point, Cohen was rumored to be one of the front-runners to take over the hot seat after Michael Strahan left “Live!” to take on a full-time gig with “Good Morning America.” Cohen also gave his seal of approval for the network’s decision.

“I think it’s good because it’s […] he’s an adult. He’s a big star, and he’s a big name. So I think it take a lot of the burden off of her, because she’s been doing this alone for the last year. It’s equals now, which is good,” he said.

“Live! with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekdays. Check local listings.