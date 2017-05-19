According to reports, Roseanne Barr knew her show would be rebooted for this one reason

Roseanne Barr knew her ’90s sitcom “Roseanne,” which centers on a working class American family, would come back to television after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. According to reports, Barr was overheard telling her co-star John Goodman that timing of Trump’s election win and the subsequent reboot of her show is more than just a coincidence.

As the two discussed the news of the show’s revival, Goodman allegedly said, “I never thought in a million years we’d be back.”

Barr then replied, “I did. As soon as I saw the election results, I knew we’d be back.”

In addition to Barr and Goodman, original star Sara Gilbert is also signed on to return. The show, which originally ran from 1988-1997, is set for a mid-season return and will focus on how the Connor family will deal with “the economic challenges of living paycheck to paycheck in 2018.”

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” ABC network president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

