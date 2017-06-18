Actress Lena Dunham went on a Twitter rampage after hearing the news of Bill Cosby’s mistrial

Lena Dunham was completely disgusted by Bill Cosby’s mistrial this week.

On Saturday, Dunham fired off a series of tweets sharing her opinions of the lack of verdict.

“Bill Cosby’s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased,” the “Girls” creator wrote.

Bill Cosby's trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don't… — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

She added, “When they don’t…Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind.”

RELATED: Prince William broke royal protocol to comfort a victim of the horrific London high-rise fire





Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

But Dunham wasn’t finished there.

“My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you,” she wrote, showing support for the accusers.

My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 17, 2017

Some 60 women have come forward over the past couple years, accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Some of the allegation date back to the 1970s.

(H/T Page Six)