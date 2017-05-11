Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler is a grandpa again! Meet his new baby grandson Axton

World, meet baby Axton!

Steven Tyler added another grandchild to his expanding brood this week after his daughter Mia Tyler welcomed her first child with boyfriend Dan Halen on Wednesday.

Mia took to Instagram to share the news with fans.

“The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete. No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45 am,” she wrote alongside the sweet boding moment.

The new mom followed the post up with several additional photos including one of Axton meeting his grandpa.





“Best day of my whole entire life. I’m so grateful for my family and my lover for being here & being so supportive. And to the friends and family that came to welcome our new lil wolf cub, Ax into the pack,” she wrote.

Steven Tyler is the proud grandfather to three little ones from his eldest daughter, Liv Tyler.

Congratulations to the happy family!

