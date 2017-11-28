Beth Chapman’s doctors gave her good news on the A&E special “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” on Monday night.

On Nov. 27, the couple’s TV special aired and chronicled their journey following Beth’s throat cancer diagnosis. During the show, Beth and Dog found out that her latest test results revealed there was “no cancer.”





“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” Dog said. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband, it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

Earlier this year, Chapman opened up to fans after the cancer diagnosis:

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter updates fans on his wife Beth’s ongoing battle with throat cancer

In September, doctors removed a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck. During the procedure, surgeons cut her neck from ear-to-ear to remove the growth.

In the trailer for the A&E special, she said that her initial prognosis was uncertain.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” she said in the sneak peek of the special. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

Dog added, “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

On Monday, the couple appeared on “Fox and Friends,” where Beth called the cancer a “reality check” and said that she is still recovering.

“I feel pretty good. I get tired easily. My voice gives out after a certain amount of time. It’s a slow process to come back, but I try to keep my stress level very low,” she said. “I try not to get upset about anything. But mainly… [I’m] thankful that I can talk for any amount of time. That I can still see my children,” she said. “We’re just taking it day-by-day. We’ve gotten a reality check on life, and life is short.”