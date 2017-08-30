After three months of marriage, Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her first child

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband of three months, Austin Forsyth, announced they are expecting their first child together in comments to PEOPLE.

Check out the message from the newlyweds their honeymoon! 💕 Link in the bio. A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Duggar said. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” Forsyth said of his wife’s pregnancy. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

The couple met after Forsyth’s family started attending the Duggar family church. After a three-month-engagement they wed in front of 1,000 friends and family members in May at Cross Church in Rogers.

Following the epic wedding festivities, the new husband and wife honeymooned in Geneva, Switzerland.