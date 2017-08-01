Al Roker couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his 15-year-old son for the first time since he left for summer camp

Nick Roker is growing like a weed!

This week, “TODAY” anchor Al Roker was reunited with his 15-year-old son after he spent a summer away from home at camp and boy, did he change! It looks like Nick has totally out grown his dear old dad!

My boy just got back from #summer #camp and grew like a weed. What the #heck do they #feed them at camp? A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

“My boy just got back from #summer #camp and grew like a weed,” Roker captioned the shot of the two of them together. “What the heck do they #feed them at camp?”

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Roker joked on “TODAY Take” on Tuesday and added that Nick spent a month at Shire Village Camp. “I went to hug him and my head was in his chest. I’m like a little Polly Pocket next to him. It’s crazy.”





Roker continued, ““People kept asking, ‘Is he standing on a box?’ He’s not! He’s in flip-flops!”

RELATED: You have to see the moment “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba picked her Matron of Honor on live TV

The TV anchor explained that the height must come from his wife’s father who was over 6 feet tall.

“We are a small people. We’re from the Bahamas,” Roker joked, “We’re built low to the ground with one leg that’s shorter than the other to lean in to hurricanes.”

‪With @DebRobertsABC and @LeilaRoker out this #evening it was just me and Nick and some #grilled #seabass #corn and #zucchini ‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

(H/T PEOPLE)