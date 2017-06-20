Alex Rodriguez couldn’t stop gushing over girlfriend Jennifer Lopez following their romantic Paris vacation

A-Rod and JLo are still going strong.

Coming off their whirlwind vacation to Paris, the baseball stud was caught gushing about his new lady love at an interview with Extra while promoting “Shark Tank.” Apparently, fans have given the hot new couple a nickname, J-Rod, something Rodriguez doesn’t seem to mind.

“I’m fine with everything. It’s close to A-Rod,” he said, adding, “She’s pretty easy going. I think she likes it too.”

Rodriguez also shared details from their romantic trip to Paris.

RELATED: Former child star Demi Lovato gave everyone a look at what it’s really like to grow up in the spotlight





“We landed early this morning, it was great, it was great, 15 hours of sleep, it was good,” he said. “The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome.”

Lopez brought fans into their #baecation by sharing a few sweet pics on Instagram.

🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Rodriguez also dished about managing crazy work schedules and families while still trying to find time to devote to each other.

“If you want to be together, you are together,” he said. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”