Alex Rodriguez explains why he and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez are perfect for each other

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez opened up about his growing relationship with singer Jennifer Lopez.

While speaking with the publication, he explained that the pair has a lot in common and that their similarities are both what drew them to each other and what has helped them continue going strong.

“We both appreciate where we are in our lives,” he said of Lopez, who sweetly FaceTimed him during the interview. “We appreciate being parents, and we’re so similar; we’re both kind of workaholics.”





The couple, both of whom are Latino, parents to young children and from New York, went public with their relationship back in March. In May, they attended their first public appearance together — the Met Gala.

“There was a great deal of paparazzi,” Rodriguez said while thinking back on the event. “They were telling me to get the hell out of the way so they could get a good shot of Jennifer.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been spending a lot of time together lately, getting to know each other’s families and children. They recently celebrated both of their birthdays together, and on Sunday they frolicked around New York City together.

Sunday Funday #beaches #nyc A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

