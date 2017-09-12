Alex Rodriguez gushes over girlfriend J.Lo, calling her his daughters’ role model

Jennifer Lopez is a huge role model to Alex Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, according to the former Yankee himself.

“Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

Both girls aspire to have singing, dancing and acting careers like their father’s girlfriend, so having Lopez around certainly has its perks, as they’re learning a lot from her already.

“Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it,” Rodriguez said. “So for them it’s a huge thrill to be around one of the world’s greatest talents.”

In a recent video Rodriguez shared on Instagram, Lopez gives Ella a singing lesson, helping her sing Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.” She and her sister are also learning from Lopez by watching her perform her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas, which their dad calls “amazing, the best I’ve seen, two hours of intense performance, the production the dancing, the singing. It never gets old to me.”

