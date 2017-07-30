Alex Rodriguez snuggled up with Jennifer Lopez’s twins and his own daughters for a sweet family bonding photo

The kids are alright!

This past week, lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their joint birthdays, and the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer decided to look back on the week with one sweet photo of her family.

In the sweet pic, Rodriguez is cuddled up with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 9, and his own daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. Lopez captioned the photo with a simple “This…” and heart emojis.

This… 💞 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The couple has been inseparable since going public six months ago.

“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very happy. Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”

Rodriguez is also a family man and recently shared a photo of his lady love with some family members as the couple celebrated their birthdays in a quiet backyard bash last week.

“Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations,” he wrote.