“American Idol” producers are looking for two more judges, and they have some favorites in mind

The search for the remaining cast roles on “American Idol” is underway, with tons of speculation as to who will join host Ryan Seacrest and judge Katy Perry on the show. According to TMZ, there are some particular singers to whom “Idol” producers may soon be making offers.

An “Idol” source told TMZ that R&B singer Lionel Richie is “still a favorite” for one of the judge spots. A few weeks ago, Richie had a meeting with “Idol” producers as a possible “nice judge.” Sources told TMZ that the producers thought Richie would be “a great fit for the show” and that they like his “vibe.”





Another front-runner for the judging table is pop singer Charlie Puth. Puth is a young singer known for tunes like “Marvin Gaye” with Meghan Trainor and, most notably, “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa from the film “Furious 7.”

TMZ reports that country singer Luke Bryan is also being considered for a judging spot. They also report that series executives will meet with ABC this week to “finalize their choices and make offers.”