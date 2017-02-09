Another celebrity couple is reportedly expecting twins

During Thursday’s episode of “The Talk,” host Julie Chen revealed that she has confirmed that George Clooney and his attorney wife Amal are expecting twins due in June!

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen announced. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! ‘The Talk’ has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant!”

A family friend of the couple also confirmed the news, telling AFP, “She’s pregnant with twins.”

The confirmation follows pregnancy rumors that have been swirling for weeks after Amal was photographed wearing loose clothing, as if she were attempting to cover up a baby bump. The couple married in 2014 in Italy after meeting at a charity fundraiser just one year prior. Some speculated that the couple might decide not to have kids, considering Clooney is already well into his 50s, but it looks like both stars are about to have their first children!





RELATED: Beyoncé shares news about her family that is completely blowing everyone’s minds