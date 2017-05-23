Ariana Grande released an emotional statement to fans after the deadly explosion at her Manchester concert

Ariana Grande is “broken” following the explosion at her Manchester concert.

The pop star released a statement on Twitter following news of the deadly explosions following her U.K. performance.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she wrote to fans.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her team then followed up with a lengthy statement on Twitter, sending love and support to those affected by the tragedy

It read:

Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.

On Monday night, at least 22 people were killed and 50 were injured after an explosion went off following Grande’s concert. Her Dangerous Woman World Tour is schedule to continue to London on Thursday and Friday. There is no word on whether the remaining concerts in her tour will be canceled at this time.