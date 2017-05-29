Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to the men and women who have fought for our freedoms with a heartfelt video

This Memorial Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to remember all of the men and women who have given their lives for our country and our freedoms.

“I’m not a self-made man. I’m an American-made man,” Schwarzenegger said in a video he posted on the social media site. “But none of my dreams would have come true if it wouldn’t have been for the brave men and women that have fought, protected us for centuries. So thank you for your sacrifice and your bravery.”

He also wrote a heartfelt note as the caption for the video, saying, “There is never a day when I don’t think about the sacrifice & service of the brave men & women who made this country my dream.”

