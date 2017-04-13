Billie Lourd surprised fans with an appearance at the “Star Wars” celebration in honor of her late mother, Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd joined “Star Wars” fans in honoring her late mother in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

The “Scream Queens” actress reportedly wore a custom Tom Ford dress that gave fans major Princess Leia vibes when she was introduced onstage by George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy.

“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She went from being an unknown actress, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, to Princess Leia.” she said.

“She was imperfect in many ways, but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect,” Lourde said. “My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her.”





Lourd continued, “She loved you. She loved these movies. And she loved this force called Leia. It’s not about what you were fighting—it’s how you fought it. How you resisted.”

The young actress also shared the life lessons her mother taught her growing up, first referencing Leia’s “You’re my only hope” speech.

“Secondly, she taught me that if life isn’t funny then it’s just true, and that is unacceptable,” she said. “And finally, she taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction — they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia.”

According to E! News, once the video tribute to Fisher ended, Lourd left the stage, and John Williams conducted the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, who played a medley of songs from the “Star Wars” series.