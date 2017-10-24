Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcome daughter a week after announcing they were expecting

Billy Joel is a dad again!

Last week, the “Piano Man” announced that his wife, Alexis (née Roderick) Joel was pregnant with their second child in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.

“This one is pretty good,” he said of his 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

It was previously reported that the couple were expecting their second bundle of joy in November, but on Monday, Joel took to Twitter and announced that sweet Remy Anne Joel made her debut in the world.





Billy & Alexis Joel announce the birth of their daughter Remy Anne Joel: https://t.co/mcpf6SpTDK pic.twitter.com/c4fIoasKhe — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) October 24, 2017

“Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz.,” the couple shared on Joel’s official website.

The statement continued, “Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

The couple welcomed Della Rose in August 2015, a little more than a month after secretly tying the knot at Joel’s Long Island Estate.

Congratulations to the happy family!