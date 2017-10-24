Blake Lively gets savage birthday revenge on husband Ryan Reynolds on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds turned 41 on Monday and fans, friends and family alike hopped onto to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday. But it was his wife of five year’s epic tweet that took the cake.

Blake Lively tweeted “Happy birthday, baby” alongside a picture of Reynolds and his co-Ryan, Gosling, nearly cropping her husband out.

It was the perfect response to Reynolds’ own birthday wish to his wife back in August where he cropped her out of a picture of them both.





Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

For this person, the joke in Lively’s tweet didn’t register right away.

It took me a second to realize Ryan gosling isn't her husband — máire (@mairehan) October 23, 2017

Still, everyone else certainly thought her message was the perfect burn and gave the actress kudos for the shady jab.

Best possible retort. All the likes. https://t.co/2UkQHdWB7c — Brett Terpstra (@ttscoff) October 24, 2017

you when you thought of this pic.twitter.com/LuBtntlU1N — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) October 23, 2017

Reason 4836363 why Blake Lively is the best. https://t.co/KlswGaQO3J — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) October 24, 2017

Lololol this is the type of relationship I want https://t.co/jHr4l6PhyM — j e n n a (@muuvaa) October 24, 2017

Considering Reynolds is already known for his comic tweets, we can’t wait to see how this super couple wishes each other happy birthday next year.