“Boy Mom” Jill Duggar Dillard shared an adorable family photo just weeks after welcoming second son

Jill Duggar Dillard just loves being a “boy mom!”

The reality star and mother of two shared an adorable family photo this week with her sons Israel David and Samuel Scott and husband Derick Dillard.

“#littlehappyfamilyof4#soblessed #boymom💙,” she wrote.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom💙 A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

After posing for the cute family pic, little Samuel needed a burp and his proud papa was there to help.

“This papa @derickdillard is the best at getting bubbles outta gassy tummies…and this little fella is adorbs! Couldn’t pass up this pic! #bestpapaever#besthubbyever #lovemyguys,” the reality star wrote.





What a cute little family!