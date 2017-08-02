“Boy Mom” Jill Duggar Dillard shared an adorable family photo just weeks after welcoming second son

Jill Duggar Dillard just loves being a “boy mom!”
The reality star and mother of two shared an adorable family photo this week with her sons Israel David and Samuel Scott and husband Derick Dillard.
“#littlehappyfamilyof4#soblessed #boymom💙,” she wrote.
After posing for the cute family pic, little Samuel needed a burp and his proud papa was there to help.
“This papa @derickdillard is the best at getting bubbles outta gassy tummies…and this little fella is adorbs! Couldn’t pass up this pic! #bestpapaever#besthubbyever #lovemyguys,” the reality star wrote.
What a cute little family!