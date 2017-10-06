Britney Spears returns to Vegas after the tragedy, promises to “get through this together”

While some performers with Las Vegas residencies understandably canceled their remaining concert dates following this week’s tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, Britney Spears is returning to the stage for her “Piece of Me” shows and has an inspiring message for fans.

“We’ll get through this together,” she wrote on social media along with a photo of herself performing. “See you Wednesday #VegasStrong.”

The singer had an emotional response to the massacre, which left 59 people dead and over 500 injured when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort onto a country music festival crowd below.





“Completely heartbroken over the news this morning,” Spears said at the time. “Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers.”

Spears joins many other stars continuing their shows in the city, including Celine Dion, who donated the proceeds from her Tuesday night show to the shooting’s victims.

