Budding model Paris Jackson gets candid about how she wants to change the fashion world

In a new interview with i-D, rising model Paris Jackson opened up about how beauty standards are changing and how she intends to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

For Jackson, both the media and the fashion industry control expectations around people’s appearances, leading to a lot of body negativity.

“Unfortunately in the world we live in it’s almost impossible to feel comfortable in your skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us,” she said. “I still have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know. But we’re getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason I want to change this fashion / beauty stigma, so it’s not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are.”





The daughter of the King of Pop strives to use her platform and social media presence to have a conversation about beauty standards and loving ourselves.

“Definitely to talk about it and spread the word, but also to set an example I guess,” she said. “I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”

While she continues to leave her mark on the fashion industry, Jackson is happy to see the industry beginning to move in a more diverse direction.

Ya the new generation is getting older. And that’s what they want, what they are demanding. Change and honesty. Celebrating who they are, who their friends are, random people they meet. They’re sick of reading lies and sick of unrealistic expectations in the media. The rest of the world, the racists, the homophobes, the sexists, they’re getting outnumbered by people with open minds. So this world has no choice but to embrace every one else’s beauty. Not just one idea of beauty. It’s such a broad thing, ‘beauty.’ You can’t put into just one template.

