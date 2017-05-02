Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be memorialized in the sweetest way possible

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest side by side.

Entertainment Weekly reports that a large marble memorial of a sculpture of a mother and daughter was unveiled over the weekend at the site where Fisher and Reynolds were laid to rest at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The text on the memorial is their names and their respective lifetimes.

Fisher died just days after Christmas 2016 after suffering a heart attack on an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds passed away just one day after her daughter after suffering a stroke.





The mother and daughter were laid to rest together and fans were able to mourn them at a public memorial on March 25. Fisher was cremated and her ashes were put in a Prozac shaped urn before the burial.

Fisher and Reynolds are survived by Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher, Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd and Fisher’s beloved pooch, Gary the Dog.