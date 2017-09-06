Cher got pretty nasty when a woman doubted she would take a Dreamer into her home

When she isn’t getting ripped for using the wrong emojis at the wrong time, making appearances at anti-Trump rallies or criticizing Democrats’ messaging for “f—ing up” the 2016 election, Cher is calling random people “bitch” on the internet.

In response to the news that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program would be rescinded, Cher tweeted that anyone who can should take a Dreamer into their home.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017





There are some 800,000 young people in America who had been protected by DACA from deportation.

A woman named Brenda Webb replied to Cher’s tweet, saying she would believe Cher when she sees her take in a Dreamer.

RIP Brenda Webb pic.twitter.com/AmFD1HO7jo — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 5, 2017

“Sure you will, Cher. I’ll believe it when I see it,” Webb said.

Cher responded, “Then keep your eyes open bitch.”

Webb has since made her account private.