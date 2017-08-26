Chester Bennington’s ex-wife lashes out at his widow over the late singer’s private funeral

Chester Bennington’s ex-wife Samantha Bennington took to Facebook this week to slam the late singer’s widow Talinda Bennington and her handling of his private funeral arrangements.

“I’m so disgusted on so many levels!” she wrote. “[There] were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!”

The Linkin Park frontman’s ex-wife claims Bennington’s parents, siblings and children were not mentioned in the funeral’s program, nor were there any photos of them present at the ceremony. She also said the funeral appeared to sum up the singer’s life into the past 12 years, ignoring the person he was and his life before fame.





“My son & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral ( that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere,” she wrote. “Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that … Oh thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts into the ocean with him. Thank you for not giving me or my 31 guests any knowledge of we’re [sic] the “after bowling celebration was” oh & your phone calls hours later wondering were [sic] we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go, name of place or address, it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters.”

“Never mentioning a man who grew up from a little boy and loved many things, becoming a rock star was just one thing!” she continued. “We’re [where] were photos of him,? why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I’m so disgusted on so many levels! Their [sic] were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!”

Bennington took his own life in July on what would have been his dear friend Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday. He left behind a son, whom he shared with his ex-wife, three children whom he shared with his widow and two other children from a previous relationship.

