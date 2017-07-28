Chester Bennington’s wife speaks out about her heartbreak for the first time after he tragically ended his own life

Talinda Bennington is picking up the pieces one week after her husband’s death.

The wife of the Linkin Park front man is opening up about her heartache in a new statement t0 PEOPLE. Talinda and Chester wed in 2006 and share three children together, son Tyler Lee, and twins Lilly and Lila.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy,” she began the statement. “We had a fairytale life, and now, it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”





“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy,” she continued.

“And, I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now, he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love,” Talinda concluded.

Talinda is reportedly finding comfort in the eyes of her children. Bennington also left behind three additional children, sons Jaime and Isaiah and daughter, Draven Sebastian from previous relationships.

Bennington’s official cause of death was released earlier this week and was listed as suicide by hanging.