Chip Gaines has responded to the $1 million lawsuit brought forward by his former “friends”

Chip Gaines is not happy with his former “friends” who have now filed a $1 million lawsuit against him.

According to E! News, Gaines responded to the lawsuit brought forth by Gaines’ former business partners, John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark. Their suit accuses Gaines of fraud and claims that were bought out of their stakes in Magnolia Real Estate just days before HGTV gave the green light for the reality TV show that features the company. Lewis and Clark also claim that they paid $2,500 each in May 2013 after Gaines told them the company was “less than worthless” and threatened to start a competing business if they did not sell.





On Friday, Gaines tweeted in response to the lawsuit writing, “”Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.”

In their lawsuit, Lewis and Clark state:

Chip became so fixated on securing the Magnolia name that he didn’t care if he offended or threatened anyone along the way. For example, when Clark made it clear he wasn’t happy with Chip trying to lower the buyout even more, Chip allegedly sent the following text message to Lewis, threatening to resort to crass school yard behavior (emphasis added): ‘You better tell Rick to be careful. I don’t come from the nerdy prep school he’s from. And when people talk to me that way they get their asses kicked. And if he’s not ready to do that he better shut his mouth. I’m not the toughest guy there is, but I can assure you that would not end well for [R]ick.’

Gaines’ lawyer also responded to the suit saying, “We are confident that these claims will be found to be merit-less, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”