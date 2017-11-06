Chip Gaines shares an emotional tribute to his neighbors affected by the Texas shooting

Chip Gaines had a heavy heart on Sunday night following the news of the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church that left 27 dead — including the shooter — and another estimated 20 wounded.

Gaines, who lives in Waco, Texas, about three hours from Sutherland Springs, tweeted his condolences to the victims and the families late Sunday night.

“Our heart breaks for our neighbors down in Sutherland Springs. Please # prayForTexas,” he wrote.

Our heart breaks for our neighbors down in Sutherland Springs. Please #prayForTexas — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 6, 2017

Gaines wasn’t the only celebrity to post tributes to the victims. He was joined by several other big names in Hollywood, including Britney Spears, first daughter Ivanka Trump, Ellen DeGeneres and “Bachelor” alum Sean Lowe, also shared their heartbreak on social media following the news.

My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas 💔 My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community 🙏 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 5, 2017

God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017

The world can feel hopeless, but it’s not. We have each other. We have the power to act, for Texas, for Las Vegas, for Orlando. For us all. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 6, 2017

Praying for those affected by the shootings today in Texas🙏🏻 World has gone crazy — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) November 6, 2017

My heart breaks for the lives lost in the Texas shooting today. Praying for their families and everyone affected by another senseless act. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 6, 2017

Our hearts break for our brothers and sisters in Christ in Sutherland Springs, Texas. We are praying for you. — Phil Robertson (@DuckCommanderPR) November 6, 2017

I am absolutely devastated to hear the horrific news about my home state. I truly feel sick. My whole heart is with you, Texas. — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) November 5, 2017

Our hearts are with #Texas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 5, 2017

My heart breaks…thoughts and prayers go out to those hurting and suffering. Mass shooting in Texas… love now! Life is short! — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) November 5, 2017

My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop. — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 5, 2017

My heart hurts for all those affected by the tragedy in Sutherland Springs. Sending my love from your brother in Christ. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) November 5, 2017

When will this madness end? How many more innocent people must die? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 5, 2017

Some stars took the political route when they shared their outrage on social media. Chelsea Handler, Billy Eichner and “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani called for gun control in their tweets Sunday night.

Handler came under fire after she placed blame on Republicans, writing, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot and killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017