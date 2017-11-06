Chip Gaines shares an emotional tribute to his neighbors affected by the Texas shooting

Chip Gaines had a heavy heart on Sunday night following the news of the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church that left 27 dead — including the shooter — and another estimated 20 wounded.
Gaines, who lives in Waco, Texas, about three hours from Sutherland Springs, tweeted his condolences to the victims and the families late Sunday night.
“Our heart breaks for our neighbors down in Sutherland Springs. Please
#prayForTexas,” he wrote.
Gaines wasn’t the only celebrity to post tributes to the victims. He was joined by several other big names in Hollywood, including Britney Spears, first daughter Ivanka Trump, Ellen DeGeneres and “Bachelor” alum Sean Lowe, also shared their heartbreak on social media following the news.
Some stars took the political route when they shared their outrage on social media. Chelsea Handler, Billy Eichner and “Silicon Valley” star Kumail Nanjiani called for gun control in their tweets Sunday night.
Handler came under fire after she placed blame on Republicans, writing, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot and killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”