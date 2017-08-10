Chris Cornell’s family shares how they plan to memorialize him in his hometown of Seattle

Fans of Chris Cornell will be pleased to know his legacy will live on forever.

According to US Weekly, Vicky Cornell, the widow of the late singer, has announced plans to commission a memorial statue to be placed in his hometown of Seattle.

Vicky has reportedly hired sculptor and artist Wayne Toth to design and create the statue.

“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” she told The Seattle Times. Cornell and Vicky have two children together, daughter, Toni, 12 and son, Christopher, 11. He was also the father to a daughter, Lillian, from his first marriage.





The statue will reportedly take about seven months to complete and they are working to find a location in the meantime. Vicky said she is open to suggestions as they continue their search.

“He is Seattle’s son, and we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support,” she said.

RELATED: “DWTS” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy shared steamy pics from their hot Italian honeymoon

Cornell died in May at the age of 52 after he ended his own life following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit. A toxicology report discovered he had Narcan, Ativan, barbiturates and other prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death. Vicky reportedly committed to donating $100,000 to the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program at the Seattle-based nonprofit Childhaven since he died.

“Chris was always interested in protecting traumatized children who had suffered physical or psychological abuse,” she said. “He always felt music was a way to heal even neurological and emotional conditions.”

“His promise was to help the most vulnerable children,” she continued. “My vow now is to keep his promise, and what better way to honor Chris and his hometown than by creating a music program to help these babies heal.”