Chris Cornell’s widow is reportedly speaking out about the news that his death was likely a suicide

Chris Cornell was not depressed or suicidal, according to his wife, Vicky Cornell.

According to TMZ, sources close to the widow of the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman following the news that he was found dead in a hotel bathroom after a Detroit show. The sources claim that there was no way Cornell was in a suicidal or depressed state prior to his death and that he spoke with his wife just hours before taking the stage at his final performance with Soundgarden.

The tabloid reports that early investigation into the scene of his death lead police to believe his cause of death was suicide.

Vicky Cornell reportedly called a family friend to check on Cornell after his show after he was not answering her. His body was later discovered in his hotel room.

She claims that Cornell was a devoted father to his three children, ages 16, 12 and 11, and does not believe he would end his life.

He was only 52 years old.