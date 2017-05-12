Chris Pratt loses his composure playing “Speak Out” with Ellen DeGeneres

Now that’s a real mouthful.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star Chris Pratt appeared on “Ellen” on Thursday. The actor was invited to play a game called “Speak Out.” Pratt put a large plastic piece in his mouth and had to read bizarre sentences. DeGeneres then had to guess what exactly he was saying.

While it started off normally with phrases like “Where did you place the parakeet?” and “Bosses love free donuts,” Pratt soon found it difficult to say “I’m gonna bump you.”





“That did sound really bad,” Pratt said.

Pratt tried to sing “My Humps” by The Black Eyed Peas in order to illustrate the word “bump,” complete with miming.

The game is said to be a favorite of Pratt’s mother and was played in honor of Mother’s Day.