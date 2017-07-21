“Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley shares his thoughts on his daughter’s new boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley has a new beau, and her father has some thoughts on her boyfriend.

Todd Chrisley told US Weekly that he’s approved Savannah’s new boyfriend, NBA rookie Luke Kennard. However, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star also told the publication that Kennard’s “still got to win Todd over.”

“He’s not perfect,” Todd said. “He’s a man. Luke is everything that a mom and dad go to bed at night and pray for their daughter. Are they gonna get married tomorrow? No.”

Savannah confirmed her relationship with the Detroit Piston back in June on Instagram. This also happened around the time she launched her HSN fashion collection Faith Over Fear.

Yep y'all…he's my guy 😍 could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound🏀 #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

“They have a great foundation and would we be OK if it goes into something more later on that’s permanent? Absolutely, because we prayed for someone like Luke to come into her life,” Todd added. “And, if it doesn’t, then we still love him and we’ll still pray to lift him up, and we’ll do whatever we can to help him.”