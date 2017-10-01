Chrissy Teigen admits she has a problem with night eating — but she’s got a solution

We are all living in 2017, but Chrissy Teigen is living in 3017 with this late-night food hack.

The model and wife of John Legend took to Twitter on Sept. 27 for a little confession to fans about her eating habits.

“I am on a weird kick of desperately needing food at 3am ,” she wrote, following it up with a genius solution: “so I have to make a sandwich every day before bed and put it on my nightstand.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres sends her love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus following her cancer diagnosis





I am on a weird kick of desperately needing food at 3am so I have to make a sandwich every day before bed and put it on my nightstand — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2017

Genius!

Teigen definitely likes to heat things up in the kitchen and recently released her own cookbook, “Cravings.” We wonder if she uses one of her own cookbook recipes for her late-night cravings.