Christina Aguilera’s young son Max filled in for her at a rehearsal and totally nailed it

Christina Aguilera’s son Max is giving her a run for her money!

While the mom and singer was busy for a minute, her 9-year-old son stepped into her shoes during rehearsal for her hit song “Ain’t No Other Man.” As the backup dancers practiced their choreography, Max stood in his mother’s place, holding a water bottle as a microphone.

He then belted his way through the song and threw in some extra dance moves for fun. Proud of her son, Aguilera later took to Instagram to share a video of the adorable moment.





#aintnootherman my little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal! 💙💙 A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

“My little Man filling in for mommy at rehearsal!” she wrote as the caption.

Aguilera shares Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Summer Rain, whom she shares with fiance Matthew Rutler. The four recently celebrated Independence Day together, prompting the private singer to post a rare family photo on Instagram.

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

