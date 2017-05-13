Connie Britton plans to spend her Mother’s Day helping other mothers across the globe

Actress Connie Britton has decided to spend her Mother’s Day doing something a little different.

Britton informed US Weekly that she was partnering with Care2 and the United Nations Development Programme nonprofit. With these two organizations, Britton will help bring awareness to African and Middle Eastern women who face the harsh effects of famine and drought.

The actress shared an Instagram post explaining her plans.

“Every day of motherhood, I feel so extremely grateful that I am able to provide for my son,” she said.





Britton also said that she was “stunned and horrified” by the conditions that other mothers must face in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

Britton asked her fans to join her in helping these families in honor of Mother’s Day.