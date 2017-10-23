Corey Feldman clears up rumors after he was allegedly busted for drug possession

Corey Feldman is speaking out following his misdemeanor charge and citation after cops found medicinal marijuana on one of his crew members.

TMZ reported that Feldman and his bandmates were pulled over for speeding in their RV on the way to a show in Monroe, La., on Saturday night. Police found a small amount of marijuana when they searched the vehicle.

It was previously reported that Feldman was arrested and booked in the Richland Parish Jail but was later released after paying a small fine for the possession and speeding.





Feldman later clarified the rumors, stating that he was cited and charged with a misdemeanor and that the marijuana belonged to one of the crew members who has a California prescription for the drug. The actor elaborated that police said that if they showed proper proof of the prescription, the charges would be dropped.

He also said that after they “paid them in cash,” they were free to go.