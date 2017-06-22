Curly hair, don’t care! Shannen Doherty shows off her growing hair two months after going into remission

Shannen Doherty is loving her new, curly locks!
In a sweet photo update with husband Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty showed off her new look as her hair grows back following months of cancer treatments.
“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other…. #twins #curlyhairdontcare #tulum @kurtiswarienko,” she wrote alongside the photo of the two from their trip to Tulum, Mexico.
In April, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum announced she was in remission in an emotional Instagram post to fans.
“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
Doherty chronicled her cancer battle on social media and shortly after her diagnosis, shared the heart wrenching moment she decided to cut her hair off with the help and support of her close friend, Anne Marie Kortright and mother, Rosa.