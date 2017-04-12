Dakota Meyer gushes over wife Bristol Palin while proudly sharing a photo of her getting an ultrasound

Dakota Meyer is showing his wife some love! The proud father and husband took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture from the couple’s 36-week ultrasound and showered her with his praises.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person to be the mother of my children,” he captioned the picture of Palin smiling while looking at her ultrasound. “She’s the most amazing woman on earth and I’m so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing.”

I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children. She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

The parents are already mom and dad to 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace, while Palin is also mom to 8-year-old son Tripp, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston. The two married in last summer after briefly calling off their wedding. They announced their pregnancy back in December and revealed last month that they’re expecting a girl. Palin is due to welcome her second daughter in May and has been sharing updates on social media.





RELATED: With just one month left in her pregnancy, Bristol Palin shares a last look at her baby bump