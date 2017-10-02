Dame Helen Mirren And Jane Fonda just walked a fashion show catwalk in Paris

Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda were true queens when they walked the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week.

Mirren stunned in grey slacks and a black coat and completed the look with a cane, while Fonda strutted her stuff in a sleek tiger-striped gown.

Both icons walked in at the L’Oréal Paris show on Sunday.

And here’s JANE FONDA pic.twitter.com/Ci2fJrpe5g — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) October 1, 2017

Oh hi it’s just DAME HELEN MIRREN walking the runway at the @Loreal show which took over the Champs-Elysées 👩🏻‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/N5WpoKAWE1 — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) October 1, 2017

Here’s the finale of today’s #LOrealPFW show on the Champs-Elysees; check out Helen Mirren just chilling and enjoying herself … #PFW pic.twitter.com/A6oNFwEIKX — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) October 1, 2017

Fonda and Mirren are no strangers to working with the brand, either.





Fonda was the first to book her first campaign with the beauty brand in Sept. 2014 and Mirren signed on in October.

Looking good, ladies!