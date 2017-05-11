Dirty laundry was aired when Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer played “Never Have I Ever” with Ellen DeGeneres

These ladies spilled all of their deepest secrets!

On Thursday, Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and shared some of their secrets during a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

At first, Hawn admitted to taking a naked selfie, but later clarified that her longtime beau Kurt Russell actually took the photo.

“Well, I was naked,” she said. “I was being funny. It wasn’t like that sexy, weird picture. I was pretending like I was a strong man.”

“Lets go to the picture. We have it,” Schumer joked.

Hawn also admitted to being a go-go dancer in New York City and that she was caught by police while having sex.

“I swear to God. This sounds terrible but, that was Kurt, too,” Hawn said. “Do I win?”

The ladies wrapped it up by helping DeGeneres give away a one-year supply of Huggies diapers to all of the expectant mothers in the audience.