Duchess Camilla is opening up about the intense scrutiny she faced after having an affair with Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla is ready to put it all out there.

In a new, candid interview with The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, the wife of Prince Charles opened up about the scrutiny she faced following her highly publicized affair with her now husband while he was married to Princess Diana. She claimed that the media attention made her feel like a prisoner in her own home.

“I couldn’t really go anywhere. But the children came and went as normal — they just got on with it, and so did great friends,” she said, adding, “It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it. I couldn’t have survived it without my family.”





Charles and Camilla first dated in 1971. They split two years later, and she married first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles soon after. The two continued their affair while she was married to Parker-Bowles, and he reportedly turned a blind eye. Camilla was married to Parker-Bowles until 1995; they had two children together.

Prince Charles wed Diana in 1981. Diana supporters often blame the affair on the former couple’s many problems, though Diana admitted to having an affair of her own. Diana and Charles separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996.

Charles and Camilla wed in 2005, and the duchess said she has finally accepted her royal role.

“You also have to laugh at yourself because if you can’t, you may as well give up. I sometimes think to myself, ‘Who is this woman? It can’t possibly be me.’ And that’s really how you survive,” she said.

“Thank goodness I was brought up with the grounding of my parents, and taught manners. It sounds, especially in this day and age, sort of snobbish, but we left school at 16, nobody went on to university unless you were a real brainbox,” Camilla added.

