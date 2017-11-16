Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been selected as the first 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, and her father couldn’t be prouder!





The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the selection (which was previously titled “Mr./Miss Golden Globe”) on Wednesday.

“I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary,” 16-year-old Garcia Johnson said, according to E! News. “As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

Following the big news, The Rock took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter.

RELATED: The Rock joins hands with his family for a special prayer to celebrate his mom’s birthday

“We’re extremely proud and thankful for this moment. Congratulations to our daughter @simonegjohnson on being selected as the very first #GoldenGlobes AMBASSADOR. Thank you to our friends and colleagues of the #HFPA for recognizing her value and voice,” he wrote. “An amazing and cool honor to rep our community and the #Globes75. So much alofa and pride Xo D.”

He added heart, clapping and prayer emojis to the caption.

The tradition of the Golden Globes Ambassador, which began in 1962, has the HFPA select and profile a child of one of its luminaries, and it often serves to introduce its recipients to stardom in their own right.

Last year, Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, shared the title of Miss Golden Globes.

The 75th Golden Globes will air on Jan. 7, 2018.