Elizabeth Smart’s daughter can’t help but smile as she cradles her baby brother in a precious new photo

Now that’s some brotherly-sisterly love!

Elizabeth Smart’s children are a perfect portrayal of sibling bonding in the proud mom-of-two’s latest Instagram post. The kidnapping survivor shared the sweet snap with her supporters, which features daughter Chloe, 2, holding her 3-month-old baby brother, James.

“Love these little two!!” she wrote as the caption, adding the hashtags #happiness, #unconditionallove, #mybabiesforever and #chloeandjames.

Love these little two!! #happiness #unconditionallove #mybabiesforever #chloeandjames A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Smart and husband Matthew Gilmour welcomed James back in April on Easter Sunday. Since then, the family has taken a trip to Europe to visit Gilmour’s parents, who live in Scotland. More recently, she and Chloe took a mommy-daughter trip to the Utah mountains, where they strolled along a mountain trail and rode horses.





Nothing like being in the mountains spending time with my girl!!! #family #cousinlove #horselovers #mountainculture #summerdays #remindsmeofmychildhood #myfavoriteplace A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

“Nothing like being in the mountains spending time with my girl!!!” Smart captioned a photo album from the vacation.

