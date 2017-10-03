Ellen DeGeneres offers hope to fans in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting

Ellen DeGeneres is offering “love and prayers and hope” following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Monday.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres started her show on a somber note by addressing the tragedy that occurred when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 59 people and wounding at least another 525 more.

“This show is airing on Tuesday, but we are taping it on Monday, and we all woke up this morning to the news to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas, and my heart goes out to everyone there,” she said.





“There’s so much going on in the world right now: people are recovering from hurricanes, the devastation in Puerto Rico, and on top of all that, something like this happens. I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless,” DeGeneres said. “And it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. We cannot do that. I always say that there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on. I see it everywhere.”

DeGeneres added that on a day like that, it was “hard” for her to do her work.

“When I woke up today, I thought, ‘How am I going to do a show?’ But it’s also days like this that I appreciate my job more than ever because I get to focus and shine a light on the people who do good in the world,” she said before introducing a video featuring people who have inspired her.

In the end, she addressed the audience again.

“The world is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show,” she said.