Erin Moran’s TV brother Ron Howard reveals he was just as shocked by her sudden death as everyone else

Ron Howard said he had no idea Erin Moran was sick with Stage 4 cancer.

The “Happy Days” star opened up on “The Talk” on Monday after hearing the news that Moran passed away suddenly over the weekend.

“It’s been a rough time,” he told the hosts. “Bill Paxton, we lost a while back, a very good friend. My stepmother Judy passed away a couple of months ago, so the Erin event really did hit hard and shock. I had no idea she was ill whatsoever.”

Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s home on Saturday, April 22. Early investigation into her death revealed she likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer. The type of cancer has not yet been revealed.





Howard then remembered happier times on set with Moran. He played Joanie Cunningham’s big brother, Richie Cunningham from 1974 to 1984 on “Happy Days.”

“She was always the kid on the set, in a way,” he said. “When I think of her then, which is how I chose to think of her, she was this feisty, spirited little girl.”

“It was kind of a boys club, we had all the guys goofing around,” he said. “There was a lot of hijinks and goofy frat stuff going on. But I do remember a particular moment where we were in a rehearsal, in our rehearsal clothes, and somehow it was kind of turning into a shaving cream fight. And she did sneak up behind Henry Winkler with a pretty good shaving cream pie, and she got him.”

Following her death, “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-stars Henry Winkler and Scott Baio sent their condolences on social media.

“OH Erin … now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth,” Winkler said. “Rest in it serenely now… too soon.”

